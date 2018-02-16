Liberty County will share in 35 million dollars in Florida Job Growth Grants which were recently approved for projects across the state.
The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund was established by Governor Scott and the Florida Legislature last year to encourage economic growth across Florida communities.
All of the projects funded through the grant help enhance community infrastructure or develop workforce training programs.
Liberty County received one of the 9 grants this year.
The grant for over 1.4 million dollars, will help pay for the construction of a turning lane on Highway 65 at the intersection of U.S. Forest Service Road 103.
It will also pay for the paving of one and a half miles of the service road to create access to more than 500 acres of property for economic development.
In total more than 225 Grant Fund proposals were considered requesting more than $821 million in funding.
