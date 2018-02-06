Local authorities investigating shooting and robbery at popular youth sports complex

Local authorities are investigating a shooting an robbery that occurred Monday morning at the DW Wilson Sports Complex on Bluff Road in Apalachicola.
The incident occurred around 11:30 Monday morning.
The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.
About 2000 dollars was reportedly stolen from the victim.
There is not a lot of information on the incident at this time.
The Sheriff's department said the victim described the shooter as a a 6’2” light skinned, black male with a thin build, thick hairstyle and scruffy beard.
He also said that he knew the man was not from Franklin County.
Offiials say the shooter was driving a gray Chrysler 200.
Anyone with information on the shooting or on the whereabouts of the car is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 670-8500.
