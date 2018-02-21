New FWC App lets you report wildlife sightings

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a new app that makes it easier to report wildlife sightings.
The
FWC Reporter app lets residents and visitors take an active role in
conservation by reporting everything from fish kills to exotic
species, to trapped or injured wildlife.
The
FWC often relies on reports from citizens to protect and manage
Florida’s diverse fish and wildlife.
To
make a report, users select a category from the menu, provide
relevant information, and submit photos if available.
You
can download the free FWC Reporter app on Apple or Android
smartphones or tablets from the App
Store and Google
Play.
