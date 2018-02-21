Wednesday, February 21, 2018

New FWC App lets you report wildlife sightings

 The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a new app that makes it easier to report wildlife sightings.
The FWC Reporter app lets residents and visitors take an active role in conservation by reporting everything from fish kills to exotic species, to trapped or injured wildlife.
The FWC often relies on reports from citizens to protect and manage Florida’s diverse fish and wildlife. 
To make a report, users select a category from the menu, provide relevant information, and submit photos if available.

You can download the free FWC Reporter app on Apple or Android smartphones or tablets from the App Store and Google Play.


