NOAA Fisheries HabitatNews February 2018

NOAA is announcing the Fiscal Year 2018 NOAA Coastal Resilience Grants Program. This year’s coastal resilience funding will award up to a total of $15 million to projects that benefit coastal ecosystems and communities. We are seeking new projects that build resilience through habitat restoration. In addition to new funding for restoration projects, NOAA will select from 2017’s high-scoring proposals and award funding to projects that focus on strengthening coastal communities. Learn More >
NOAA is announcing the availability of up to $3 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant funding for restoration projects in 2018. This funding opportunity is intended for habitat restoration in the Great Lakes region, supporting healthy ecosystems and resilient coastal communities in Great Lakes states. Special focus for this opportunity are locations beyond the Great Lakes Areas of Concern targeted in previous years. The closing date is March 12, 2018. Learn More >
Following a pleasant fall, conditions changed quickly around the Chesapeake Bay at the turn of the year. Find out how cold it got--and how quickly--and what that might mean for some of the Bay’s living resources. Learn More >
Deepwater Horizon
Trustees, led by a working group from all of its Trustee Implementation Groups, recently developed a new Monitoring and Adaptive Management Manual
, to help guide restoration projects and programming in the Gulf of Mexico. The manual gives direction and procedures to evaluate restoration effectiveness, address potential uncertainties, and provide feedback to inform future restoration decisions. Learn More >
NOAA and partners recently published a report, Case Studies of Natural Shoreline Infrastructure in Coastal California
, showcasing natural infrastructure shoreline projects in California. The report examines five coastal restoration projects which addressed habitat concerns while improving coastal resilience to changing ocean conditions. The report provides coastal managers state-of-the-art, nature-based techniques. Learn More >
In 2017, NOAA’s Damage Assessment, Remediation, and Restoration Program worked across the country and in the Caribbean to restore our coasts from hazardous waste, oil pollution, and ship groundings. From Oregon to South Carolina, and New Jersey to Puerto Rico, NOAA worked with partners in and outside of the agency to rebuild valuable ecosystems. Learn More >
In January, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine appointed a new committee to conduct a study on interventions to increase the resilience of coral reefs. Over the next year, the committee will evaluate research of novel intervention strategies and the potential ecological benefits and risks associated with each as well as hold a series of meetings open to the public. Their findings will include a decision-making framework and recommendations on the most promising paths forward, both for further research and implementation. Learn More >
The Taunton Dam removal eliminates Mill River’s final barrier to migrating fish. The West Britannia Dam on the Mill River in Taunton, Massachusetts, provided power for the Reed & Barton silversmith factor for about 175 years. The recent dam removal now opens up habitat that hasn’t been accessible to migratory fishes for nearly 200 years. Learn More >
By the second half of this century, more than half of our population will live within 60 miles of a coastline. An increasingly popular and cost-effective means of restoring coastal ecosystems is the use of living shorelines. According to NOAA’s Guidance for Considering the Use of Living Shorelines
, living shorelines will become the common-sense option for coastal restoration work. Learn More >
A new partner video: "Blue Carbon: A Story from the Snohomish Estuary
" features Restore America’s Estuaries and EarthCorps staff, volunteers, and local partners telling the story of blue carbon, from the Snohomish Estuary in Puget Sound, Washington. Watch Video >