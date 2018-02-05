Monday, February 5, 2018

Public meeting to be held Wednesday to discuss seawall restoration of the St. George Causeway Critical Wildlife Area




The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Coastal Office and Audubon Florida announces a public meeting to which all persons are invited.
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 6pm
PLACE: The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Nature Center, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328
GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: The purpose of this meeting is to allow for public comment on the planned seawall restoration of the St. George Causeway Critical Wildlife Area. A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: Reserve Manager, Jennifer Harper at Jennifer.Harper@dep.state.fl.us or (850) 670-7716.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop/meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop/meeting by contacting: Reserve Manager, Jennifer Harper at Jennifer.Harper@dep.state.fl.us or (850) 670-7716. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800)955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800)955-8770 (Voice).

