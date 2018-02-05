Public meeting to be held Wednesday to discuss seawall restoration of the St. George Causeway Critical Wildlife Area

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 6pm
PLACE: The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Nature Center, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328
GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: The purpose of this meeting is to allow for public comment on the planned seawall restoration of the St. George Causeway Critical Wildlife Area. A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: Reserve Manager, Jennifer Harper at Jennifer.Harper@dep.state.fl.us or (850) 670-7716.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop/meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop/meeting by contacting: Reserve Manager, Jennifer Harper at Jennifer.Harper@dep.state.fl.us or (850) 670-7716. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1(800)955-8771 (TDD) or 1(800)955-8770 (Voice).
http://live.oysterradio.com/