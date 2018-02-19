Report fish and wildlife sightings with FWC’s new app

FWC Reporter app icon.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to take an active role in conservation by reporting fish and wildlife observations with the new FWC Reporter app.
From fish kills to exotic species, to trapped or injured wildlife, FWC Reporter connects citizens to FWC experts directly from their Apple or Android devices.
“This app strengthens our relationship with the public by engaging people and streamlining communication with our staff,” said Gil McRae, director of FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. “This is a great opportunity to incorporate citizen participation into our research and management efforts.”
The FWC often relies on reports from citizens to protect and manage Florida’s diverse fish and wildlife. To make a report, users select a category from the menu, provide relevant information, and submit photos if available. Download the FWC Reporter app and become a partner in conservation.
You can download the free FWC Reporter app on Apple or Android smartphones or tablets from the App Store and Google Play.
