SGI Chili Cookoff, Spring Arts Festivals Blossom during March

36th Annual Chili Cook-Off March 3
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 3. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.
Spring Events Showcase Art along Florida's Forgotten Coast
Carrabelle's 2nd Annual Carrabelle Culture Crawl The Carrabelle Culture Crawl will be held Saturday, March 24 from 11-3 pm. This sprawling waterfront tour will feature art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. The crawl will take place at more than a dozen galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. Just a few days later, selected works from members of the Carrabelle Artists Association will be on exhibit at the Rio Carrabelle Art & Music venue.
Apalachicola's Center for History, Culture & Art (HCA) to feature "A Woman By Design"
Apalachicola's Center for for History, Culture and Art will host a two night play about architect Mary Colter at 7 pm March 23-24. "A Woman By Design," is part of the HCA's Celebrate Women Month during March.
SGI Paint-out April 8-14
From April 8-14
, artists will be painting St. George from the SGI State Park to Bob Sikes Cut during this special week on the island. Be sure to attend and watch or sign up to take a half day or a whole day workshop from a reknowned plein air artist. Details here.
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
April 7
Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11am-6pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1-4pm. Click For Details.
St. James Bay Golf Resort Features Spring Golf Events and Specials
The St. James Bay Golf Resort will feature tournaments, events and Resort specials during March. On Thursday, March 3, St. James will host the St. George Island Chili Cookoff 4-player scramble. On Saturday, March 3, a NoSeeUm Invitational will feature an A-B-C Scramble Invitational with Activities Friday and Saturday. St. James Bay, Franklin County's world-class golf resort, is currently offering special Spring player passes as well as stay and play packages. Not a golfer? The resort features amenity memberships that provide access to the fitness center, pool and tennis facilities. Click for details.
Wings & Wheels Aviation Day March 24
The Apalachicola Airport will be the site ofa Wings and Wheels Aviation Day on Saturday, March 24 from 11-3pm. The Apalachicola Wings & Wheels event will feature free airplane rides for ages 8-17, bounce houses, paper airplane contest, food, live music, helicpoter rides & car show. Enter to win a ride in a P51! Click here for details.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 28Apalachicola will host its 21st Annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show onSaturday, April 28, 2018. Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths. Click here for more information.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 28
Carrabelle will host the 28th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 28. The Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show will be held in conjunction with the event. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, and a childrens' zone. Friday evening there will be live entertainment & dancing in the streets. Click here to learn more.
SGI Brewfest April 28
The 3nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 28. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. The event will be held from 1-4pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP ticket holders and Early Admission ticket holders will be granted access beginning at NOON. General Admission ticket holders will be granted access at 1:00pm. Click here for details.
Tate’s Hell and Back 5K
The Franklin County Senior Center will host the Tate's Hell and Back 5K on April 28. Race starts at 8:00 am. Race Day registration and shirt/number pickup begins at 6:45 am.
TDC Launches Art GetawayBeginning the first week in March, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) will celebrate the abundance of creative expression in Franklin County with a Spring Arts Getaway! Winners of this getaway will enjoy a two-night stay in Apalachicola, meals, an art gallery gift certificate and opportunity to attend area arts festivals planned for this Spring. Click here to enter after March 1.
Spring Break!Franklin County features Spring Break options that offer relaxation without the crowds. March is one of the best months to camp at the St. George Island State Park, visit the Bald Point State Park, hike in the Tate's Hell National Forest, fish, or paddle the many rivers, streams and quiet shallows of the area. Feeling adventurous? You can also join the Apalachicola Riverkeepers for their monthly paddle trip each fourth Saturday of the month.
Lodging Providers Offer Off-Season On-Line Specials
Most of the vacation rental companies in Franklin County are offering seasonal discounts for vacations during the spring season. Click here for a complete listing of accommodations.
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days March 9-10
The Camp Gordon Johnston Association and the WWII Museum celebrates the 23rd Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days the weekend of March 9-10, 2018in Carrabelle, FL. All veterans and their family, friends, and supporters are invited to Carrabelle for the public celebration March 10.Click here for details.
Panhandle Players Presents: DeathtrapThe Panhandle Players will host "Deathtrap" on March 9-11 at the Historic Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola.
Visit Panhandleplayers.com for tickets and times.
St. George Light Full Moon ClimbMarch 1
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Thursday, March 1 from 6-7:30pm.Light refreshments are served. For more info, click here.
Farmers Market March 10, 24 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturdayof each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm.
FSU Marine Labs Hosts Spring Lecture
The FSU Marine Lab will host a lecture on March 8
. The talk, Saving Florida’s Coastal Birds
by Dr. Marianna Korosy, Ph.D
will explore how Audubon Florida has built a hundred-year legacy of bird protection throughout Florida. On April 21
, the FSU Marine Lab will again host its annual Whatever Floats Your boat Regatta. Click for details.
Area Music Scene Heating Up This Spring
The Forgotten Coast will host several art and music events this Spring.
March 1, Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts presents Bay Area Choral Society Spring Concert at Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church 4 pm.At Carrabelle's Rio Carrabelle
March 2, Colleen Nixon, Vocals, guitar with Joshua Cossette - Piano, Paul Harvey - Percussion, & Brian Hall
- Bass
March 9, DORNA "restrospective art exhibit" 6-8PM
- 8-10PM
- Jazz standards with Tony Partington, vocals, Karl Lester Piano.March 16
- Peter Fletcher,
Classical Guitar
March 23
-Tocamos Mas
at Rio Carrabelle! 8 PM
- ADVANCED TICKETS A MUST
April 27
-Muscle Shoals Singer Songwriter Series 8 PM
Many of the area restaurants and nightlife spots are also great music venues. Among them, the Bowery Station in Apalachicola, Doc Myers on St. George Island and Fathoms Steam Room & Raw Bar in Carrabelle. Click here to begin your search.
ANERR Spring Talks
ANERR is hosting a series of nature talks during March at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center located at 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint.
March 2 - Estuary Class Noon-4pm
March 6 - Bay-Friendly Landscaping 9am-Noon
March 23 - Oysters 101, Noon-3:30pm