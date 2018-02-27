The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is now better able to monitor its deputies as they patrol Franklin County.
Sheriff AJ Smith said the department now has a CAD system is place.
CAD stands for computer aided dispatch system, which provides computer-controlled emergency vehicle dispatching, vehicle status, incident reporting, and management information.
And best of all it didn't cost the sheriff's department much.
The system was provided by Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford while the Brevard County Sheriff's office provided 40 computers.
Sheriff Smith said he got the half million dollar system and all the sheriff's department had to buy was the modems for the cars at about 200 dollar each.
And the system has an automatic vehicle locator which means they sheriff's department can now monitor every sheriff's vehicle on the road and know where they are, how fast they are going and even when they turn their blue lights on.
The sheriff said vehicle locator is a great safety feature and if a deputy is in distress they know where he is.
It also allows the sheriff's department to investigate complaints against his deputies.
He said if someone says a deputy was speeding, he can see how fast the car was going at any time.
