The seventh annual Tour of Homes on St. George Island will be held this weekend.
The tour is Saturday, February the 10th from 10 till 4.
Tour weekend will begin with a Friday evening Kick-Off event at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from which includes a presentation by Janice Becker, The Sea Turtle Program Coordinator for St. George Island .
This year’s tour will include 7 homes including 5 homes in the the Plantation, one on the East end of the island and one home at Mariner's Harbor.
The Homes in the tour include Casa DeMer, Wickerby Two, Azure Oh!Villa, The Thaisen House and At Island’s Edge in the Plantation.
It also includes Legasea on the East end and Gator Bait in Mariner's Harbor.
Besides the beautiful homes, people will also be able to tour the Cape St. George lighthouse and the Plantation clubhouse.
Tour tickets are $25.00 in advance, $30 on the day of the tour.
All of the money benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association.
To reserve tickets, stop by the Lighthouse Gift Shop on St. George Island or call 927-7745.
You can also get more information on-line at www.sgiTourOfHomes.com.
