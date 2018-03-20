20 of 58 Artwalk, Boat Show, Riverfront Festival and all things Spring Happening in April

|
Apalachicola Hosts Art Walk April 7
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk on April 7 from 11-6 pm.
Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 3pm. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Coastal Art Showcase April 6 - 28
The Carrabelle Artist Association will host a Coastal Art Showcase April 6-28 in downtown Carrabelle. This annual event is a showcase for the vibrant arts community in the Carrabelle and Forgotten Coast area. New and original artwork by well known local artists are presented along with the work of new emerging artists.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 21
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 27-28
Carrabelle will host its annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 27-28. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, a childrens' zone and even a classic car show. Click here to learn more.
Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta April 21
Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory will be hosting a class on builing boats out of stuff that any normal person would take to the dump and enter them in the annual Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta. For more info, click here.
Tate's Hell and Back 5K
The race starts at 8:00 am and registration and shirt/number pickup begins at 6:45 am. Everyone meets up and starts at the Carrabelle Christian Center. Run or walk on River and Mill Road to Tate's Hell State Forest and back. For more details, click here.
Apalach Farmers Market April 14, 28 This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
SGI Paint-out April 8-14
St. George Island will be the site of a seven-day plein-air event April 8-14. The Paint Out will feature plein air artists, workshops, meet and greet events, opening receptions and opportunities to purchase and commission artwork. Click here for details.
Pearls Exhibition April 1-28
An Apalachicola group dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the town's "shotgun houses" will host a month long series of art exhibits, lectures and workshops. The PEARLS exhibition will celebrate with an opening reception,Saturday, April 7, 2018 and end with a closing reception on Saturday, April 28. Click here for details.
SGI Brewfest April 28
The 3nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 28
. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. Click here for details.
Lighthouse ClimbApril 29
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb April 29 from 7:30-9 pm.Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Apalach Home Tour May 4-5
Join the caravan to Apalachicola May 5 and visit the annual Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour. Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church for more than two and a half decades this tour is ever-changing. The 2018 tour features some of the most venerable homes in Apalachicola, as well as proud renovations, and new-construction. Click for details.