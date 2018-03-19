Florida adds 65 acres to Torreya State Park

Torreya State Park in Jackson County is now a little bit bigger.
The State of Florida recently purchased a 65-acre addition to Torreya State Park known as the Pope Family Parcel.
Torreya State Park is adjacent to the Apalachicola River Florida Forever project, which includes much of Florida’s upland glades natural community and is home to several globally rare plant species as well as 16 species that occur nowhere else in Florida.
Torreya State Park is also adjacent to The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve to the south.
The connected properties protect forests on the east bank of the Apalachicola which helps preserve water quantity and quality in the river – which feeds the highly productive Apalachicola Bay – and the unique species and biological communities of the region.
