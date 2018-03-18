FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

RUSTY is an adorable 5 month old Lab mix pup. He is a sweet and gentle soul with a wonky ear. He won't get real big so should be a manageable size for many households. You are invited to the shelter to meet this sweet boy and all the other dogs and cats waiting for their forever home!
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
