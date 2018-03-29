Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

The sun will set at 7:58 p.m. and a “Blue” moon will rise at 8:20 p.m. on March 31. A Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. This is the second Blue Moon of the 2018. A “Double Blue Moon” last occurred in 1999.
After sunset, people without reservations are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
http://live.oysterradio.com/