Notice of Opening the Wakulla County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List

North Central Florida Regional Housing Authority (NCFRHA) will be opening the Wakulla County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List effective Monday, April 2, 2018 at 8 a.m. The waiting list will close Monday, April 30, 2018 at 4 p.m. Interested applicants can apply online at www.ncfrha.com. Applications must be complete. NCFRHA has a Local Residency Preference. Applicants currently residing in Wakulla County will be placed over applicants that do not reside within these counties. Applicants will be placed on the waiting list by preference, date and time of completed application. For more information or if a Reasonable Accommodation is needed for a person with a disability, please call 352-486-5420.
