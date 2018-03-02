Only one bid to renovate public defenders office

Franklin County Commissioners opened bids to renovate the Public Defender's office at the Franklin County Courthouse.
The Public Defender's office is a small building behind the courthouse.
The project includes building a wall to enclose a new office and adding a handicapped accessible restroom.
The roof also needs some renovation.
The only bid on the project was from Oliver Sperry renovations from Tallahassee for about 90 thousand dollars.
The bid will be considered by a committee before a final decision from the county commission.
County ooordinator Michael Moron said its a sign of building picking up again that fewer contractors are bddling on small jobs,
He said in the future the county may want to combine smaller bids to make them more competitive.
http://live.oysterradio.com/