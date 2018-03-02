The 36th annual charity Chili cookoff and auction is this Saturday.
The event raises money for the St. George Island volunteer fire department and first responders unit; it regularly raises over 100 thousand dollars for the groups.
Over 40 chili cooks will be competing in the cook-off and dozens of items will be sold in the auction.
Things kick off this evening at 5 at the Jay Abbot fire house on Pine Avenue where you can see some of the items that will be up for auction this weekend.
Saturday’s event will begin at 8 AM with the 5K red pepper run – by 10 AM the chili will be cooking and at 11 the auction starts.
There's also a crock pot chili competition and a salsa contest.
Live music starts in the afternoon – the Josh Buckley Band will play beginning around 3 o'clock.
The awards presentation is around 3:30 – so make plans to spend the day on the island.
There is a 5 dollar entry fee to get into the cookoff.
You are also not allowed to bring in coolers or alcohol to the cookoff but will still be able to buy beer at the park.
See a full list of events at their website at http://www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com/
