The Florida Forest Service provides update on the Fire Break 56 Wildfire in Gulf County

The Florida Forest Service, Chipola Forestry Center have been working the Fire Break 56 Wildfire in Gulf County since Tuesday, March 27th. The wildfire is located between White City work center on County Road 71 and Overstreet Tower on County Road 386.
On Tuesday, Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters including two supervisors, two heavy dozers and nine medium tractor/plow responded to the wildfire. Due to 20 mph wind gust the reported 100-acre fire, spread quickly. As the fire grew substantially, the Chipola Forestry Center committed all firefighter resources. The Fire Break 56 Wildfire was estimated at 2,100 acres and 20% contained by the end of the day. Firefighters worked aggressively throughout the night.
On Wednesday, wildland firefighters battled the wind driven blazes with assistance from aerial resources. A Florida Forest Service Type II helicopter made 40 bucket drops of water (320 gallons each) on the fire, cooling the flames and allowing firefighters to be more aggressive. Despite state wildland firefighter’s efforts, extreme fire behavior, gusting winds and low humidity, the fire grew substantially to 6,500 acres.
At 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Type 3 Florida Forest Service Incident Management Team assumed command and management objectives of the Fire Break 56 Wildfire.
“Florida's wildland firefighters have proven time and again that they are prepared to put their lives on the line to keep Floridians safe,” said Fire Break 56 Wildfire Incident Commander, Aaron Kincaid. “Floridians can do their part by planning and preparing their families and homes for wildfire.”
Today, Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters along with local emergency responders, Gulf County Emergency Operations Center, and local landowners will work together to fight this fire safely and aggressively while providing for the safety of the public and firefighting personnel. Firefighters will continue to construct containment lines along the perimeter of the fire, widen existing control lines on the Fire Break 56 Wildfire.
Due to better mapping the fire is currently 8,015 acres and 25% contained. There are no structures or residents threatened; a contingency plan is in place if this situation changes.
Resources on Scene:
- Overhead: 20
- State Firefighting Bulldozers: 31
- State Firefighting Engines: 1
- Partner Equipment: 11
- State Firefighting Type II Helicopter: 1
- State Firefighter Fixed-Wing: 1
For more information on the Fire Break 56 Wildfire, feel free to contact Hannah Bowers, Wildfire Mitigation Specialist and Public Information Officer for the Chipola Forestry Center at (850) 625-6621 or by emailing Hannah.Bowers@
