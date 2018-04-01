Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce April Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, April 4th
Red Pirate Family Bar & Grill
Noon
April Business After Hours
Thursday, April 12th
5:30pm-7:00pm
Peoples South Bank
Apalachicola
Special Chamber After Hours
Thursday, April 19th
50th Anniversary Celebration of Taylor's Building Supply
5:30pm-7:00pm
Visitor Statistics
February 2001 1,414
February 2002 1,150
February 2003 694
February 2004 950
February 2005 1,538
February 2006 1,430
February 2007 2,309
February 2008 3,330
February 2009 1,972
February 2010 2,444
February 2011 2,193
February 2012 1,999
February 2013 2,052
February 2014 2,684
February 2015 1,606
February 2016 1,684
February 2017 1,763
February 2018 1,801
St. George Island
February 2018 1,129
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce April Events
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Saturday, April 7th
Art for this years poster was provided by Joyce Estes of Sea Oats Art Gallery
20th Annual Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show
Saturday, April 21st
We would like to invite you to the 20th Anniversary of the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on
April 21st 2018 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Work-boats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display.
Antiques, Classic and late Model cars will be on display from Studebakers, Model T's , Mustangs, Classic Chevys and much more.
The Apalachicola Traders' Canoe, a hand built 50-foot long vessel used between 1750-1850, recovered from the Apalachicola River will be on display at History Culture &Art Center during the day as well
The Coast Guard Auxiliary will have free information on safe boating, the Dept of Environmental Protection will be on hand to give out information on the Clean Boating Program and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a booth on area flora and fauna.
The Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show also will feature a few Arts and Crafts Vendors that focus on nautical themes
.
Christie's Cottage Living
Located at 208 Marine St
. in Carrabelle and owned by Lewis Christie. Christie's Cottage Living has beach and Cottage style Furnishings, Clothing, Jewelry and Antiques with additional Shoppes within the Store. If Christie's doesn't have it one of our store vendors will. Fine Shopping at the coast with coastal home in mind.
Methodist Church of Port St. Joe
Located at 1001 Constitution Ave, We are a historic church that is overflowing with new life. From our casual Worship on the Water service overlooking the bay to our traditional Sanctuary Service with beautiful choir and organ there is place for you in our church family. Our members come from all over the region including Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Apalachicola, Indian Pass, Cape San Blas, and Tyndall Air Force Base. We particularly enjoy getting to meet new friends from winter snowbirds to the summer tourists that enjoy our Forgotten Coast beaches. We're located directly overlooking beautiful St. Joseph Bay at the corner of Highway 98 and Monument Ave in Port St. Joe. We offer programs for all ages from nursery to youth & more. Whether you are new to the area, just here for a visit, or perhaps looking for a new church home, we hope you'll come worship with us. Our doors are always open and we invite you to come as you are.
Vacasa Vacation Rentals
Local Office and Representative Hannah Stout in Port St. Joe. Vacasa is a full service vacation rental management company with over 7,000 units worldwide. We employ local teams with 24/7 availability and specialize in aggressive marketing to draw more bookings to our local area and increase revenues for our owners.
Two Brothers at the Beach
Located at 1637 Hwy 98 in Carrabelle and owned by Sandra McDonald. Old Fashioned mom & pop restaurant serving fresh seafood, steaks and the best onion ring you have ever put in your mouth.
CJ's Pizzeria
Owned by Chris and Jennifer Wilson. CJ's Pizzeria is currently located at 1615 US-98. Order your favorite pizza, pasta, salad, and more.
Teresa Howard Woodmenlife Represeantive
I am Teresa Howard your local representative for WoodmenLife Insurance, I am a lifelong resident of Franklin county and a former local educator. My husband Chris and I have 3 children. I am licensed in Florida & Georgia. Contact me today to see how I can help you with meeting your insurance goals. WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not for profit. The organization gives back to its nearly 700,000 members, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. To learn more about the organization, visit WoodmenLife.org
Connie Polous Canidate for Franklin County Tax Collector
Connie Polous has lived in Franklin County for 53 years and has been employed at the Franklin County Tax Collectors office for 22 years and managed the Carrabelle Annex office for the Tax Collector for 11 years. Connie is married to Dewitt Polous with 2 children and 4 grandchildren Eric Polous (Wife Heather Polous), Donna Brooke Polous.
Oyster Boss, LLC
Owned by Jeff Tilley located at 48 Island Drive in Eastpoint. Premium Apalachicola Oysters, Sustainable farm-raised through Aquaculture. Come taste the finest oyster around! Retail and Wholesale. Monday-Friday 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Coastal Cutz
Located at 338 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint and owned by Brandi Horst. We offer many services like haircuts, color, and facial waxing. We will also offer manicures and pedicures along with acrylic nails and gel polish.
Wilkes Food Vendor
Owned by Royce Wilkes Sr. Wilkes Food Vendor is located on St. George Island near the public parking. They offer a variety of food options perfect for dining at the beach.
Sweet Surf
Located on East Gulf Beach Drive on St. George Island and owned by Alissa McIntyre. Sweet Surf is the place to be if you want a delicious, refreshing treat on St. George Island Florida. Serving Lemonade, Soft Serve Ice Cream and More.
Thompson Shepard Bassett Team, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Located at 140 1st St. on St. George Island. Susan's specialty is advising buyers and sellers on making the best real estate investment decisions in this area. She knows the inventory for sale on St. George and Apalach inside and out. Marketing is key to her success with finding buyers and sellers and the perfect match for the house they want to buy or sell. Her talent is in finding the right property for each buyer, regardless of which agency has it listed for sale, and in making the deal work for all sides. She can help you with purchase of a personal home, investment property,
or commercial property.
Susan is a Florida native, with roots in the countryside of Gadsden County, and St. George Island has been her family's go to vacation spot for 40 years. She moved to St. George full-time in 2004 following stints in Tallahassee as a university professor in computer science and in Santa Fe, New Mexico with a high-tech start-up company she co-founded and eventually sold, catering to the pharmaceutical drug discovery industry.
Shelley is a native Floridian who grew up in west Gadsden county, 75 miles upriver from St. George Island. She graduated from Emory University with a degree in International Business. After pursuing her equestrian avocation as an assistant manager at a Thoroughbred racing farm in Palmetto, Georgia, she moved back to Florida to sell real estate on
St. George Island.
As a partner in the Thompson Shepard Bassett team, Shelley ready to work through all steps of a real estate transaction. She knows the inventory of what is for sale, and the history of what properties have sold for. Her thoroughness and forthright manner helps make a transaction work, from showing property to negotiating a contract, to coordinating inspections and guiding the closing process.
Sgi BrewFest
We're a committee of SGI residents, supporting businesses and other animal lovers who work tirelessly throughout the year coordinating events to support the FCHS programs and animal shelter. This group has successfully organized many fundraising events in the area including 20 years of the St. George Island Sizzler, a popular 5K race and fun run with a low country boil for all participants. We're a large group of volunteers and supporters unmatched in our dedication and efforts on behalf of FCHS and other events on the island that improve quality of life for all - and we have fun doing it!
BrewFest is Saturday April 28, 2018 1:00 - 4:00 pm
Island Suites of St. George Island
Located at 116 West Gorrie ave
on St. George Island. Island Suites of St. George Island. The Island Suites is located on St. George Island on the beach front within walking distance to the majority of restaurants and shops. 8 separate suites each having a private balcony overlooking the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, 1 king or 2 queen beds, refrigerator, microwave, in-room coffee, guest room amenities, cable and internet. There are 2 handicap accessible rooms either with 2 queen beds or 1 king.
Second Nature Charters
Owned by Rick and Susan Robinson, the team at Second Nature Charters think you should be paying for the fishing, nothing else. All tackle, bait, lures, and licenses are included, as are fuel, drinks, and cleaning and filleting of all your catch. Anglers of any age or experience level are welcome aboard, and Captain Rick will make sure everyone is fishing like a pro by the end of the day. So step aboard, and get ready for the trip of a lifetime!
Worn by the Sea
Local Artist and Crafter Jane Kirk combs the beach for beautiful treasures and turns them into beautiful jewelry and art. You can see Jane's creations at the Apalachicola Farmers Markets.
C-Quaters Liquors & Saloon
Located at 208 Hwy 98 in Carrabelle. They offer beer, wine, liquor & Cigars.Hours of operation for C-Quarters Liquors:Sun-Thurs 12:00pm-8:00pm, Fri & Sat 9:00am-10:00pmC-Quarters Saloon Fri & Sat 4:00pm-10:00pm
Eastpoint Beer Company
Owned by Joshua Parker the Eastpoint Beer Company will be located at 374 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint. They will have locally produced craft beer with a view of beautiful Apalachicola Bay.
Southern Salinity Photography
Captain Jeremy Davidson Specializes Photography for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels, including commercial photographers. Call us to explore our "One of Kind" Apalachicola River, Bay & Florida's Forgotten Coast Islands!!! Your perfect photo shoot awaits. Family, Nature & Home Photography.
Eastpoint Methodist Church
Located at 317 in Eastpoint. The United Methodist Church has many doors through which people share serving God. We hope you discover something here to encourage you on your spiritual journey
Downtown Books & Purl
Located at 67 Commerce St
. in Apalachicola. Two unique shops in one neat old building. Visit us for the best new titles and much-loved classics, exquisite yarns and handwork accessories, coloring books, puzzles, and games. Special orders are our specialty, and we ship everywhere!
St. George Island Beach Vacation Rentals
Owned and operated by Jonathan & Krista Beigle
At St. George Island Beach Vacations our goal is to help you plan your perfect St. George Island vacation. We own three beautiful homes, Sea Dunes, Sand Dollar, and Serene Dream, that you are sure to love. Sea Dunes is a beach front home with four bedrooms, Sand Dollar is a beach view home with four bedrooms and an elevator, and Serene Dream is a beach view home with five bedrooms and an elevator. All of our homes are dog friendly and have a private pool and private hot tub. By working directly with us, the Beigles, you are guaranteed to have a personal touch and can avoid paying the booking fees at websites like VRBO and AirBnB. Finally, we also have a SGI blog where we feature our favorite restaurants, events, and activities to help you plan for your trip. Are you ready to plan your perfect St. George Island beach vacation with us?
Bee Insprired Too
Owned by Uta Hardy & Patti Ruiter Bee Inspired is located at 56 Commerce St
. in Apalachicola. Bee Inspired is home to a unique selection of handmade wares for every aspect of your life. If you're looking for that perfect piece of jewelry to wear or to give as a gift, we offer you a chic selection of handmade wrap bracelets, bead bracelets, anklets and chokers. If you are looking for custom stationery or an invitation like no other, we'll create exactly what you had in mind - with an extra touch of that special thing you hadn't thought of. Anything creative you need - from wishing jars, to hand painted wine glasses, buntings, banners - we bring your ideas to life - from the ethereal to the perfect touch of nature. Browse our collection of handmade jewelry and paper goods or request something custom!
Apalach Tours
A informative and relaxing eco tour on the "Half Shell" a fully restored Oyster boat turned into comfortable, beautiful tour boat. With experienced Captain Gibby Conrad
Uta Hardy Real Estate Services
I have been in the real estate business in Franklin County for 12 years and a broker for 10 years. I have focused on personalized services for clients seeking residential properties on St. George Island and in Apalachicola.Located at 56 Commerce St
. in Apalachicola.
App Builder Direct
Local Representative Rebecca Harmon. App Builder Direct can help you build a mobile app for your company that can be used on any web device.
The Rexford Suite
Experience downtown Apalachicola and the beautiful Apalachicola River from your windows or walk out the door and step into the shops, art galleries and restaurants of this quaint historic fishing village.
Take an estuary tour or spend the day fishing with one of the experienced guides either on the Apalachicola River or in the beautiful gulf waters. Bike ride, beach comb, take in a play at North Florida's oldest Theatre or just relax.Don't miss any of the great events in Franklin County; Florida Seafood Festival, SGI Chili Cook-off, Chef's Sampler, Art Walk and Wine Festival, Antique Boat Show, the list goes on....
Half Shell Dockside
Will be located at 301 Market Street in Apalachicola in the very near future. Owned by Thurman Ross III.
Cumulus Radio
Located at 3411 West Tharpe St. TallahasseeCumulus Broadcasting is the parent company of Radio Stations: Gulf 104 / Star 98.9 / Heaven 98.3 / Blazin 102.3 / 96.1 Jamz. Local representative is Jerry Hannah.
The Other Store
Located at 321-B Reid ave
in Port St. Joe and owned by Steve and Vicki Burke. The Other Store is a place to come get souvenirs, local goods and stuff. We say stuff so we can keep changing and bring in new, different and fun stuff!
Campaign to Elect Jay Gordon Shuler Franklin County Judge
J. Gordon Shuler is a 3rd generation attorney born and raised in Apalachicola. His family has served Franklin County since 1932 - for 86 years. He graduated with honors in 1987 from FSU College of Law. As an attorney with over 30 years of experience, he knows our County Court system well. As a life long resident of our county, he knows our county well. He has deep beliefs in core values like fairness and justice.
Debbie Stamantinos, Real Estate Agent Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
As part of the exciting Real Estate Profession, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and love for, the Forgotten Coast with you! My family and I returned to the area after working and living overseas and traveling to many wonderful places around the world. Even so, this is still one of the most beautiful places on earth to us.
SGI Trading Company
Located at 101 Franklin Blvd
. on St. George Island. They have Souvenirs, Gifts, Beach Apparel and more.
Pogy Road Porkers
Head Cook Joel Norred and Pogy Road Porkers are a professional competition Cook Team. Competing on the Florida BBQ Association Circuit
Forgotten Coast Cruisers
The Forgotten Coast Cruisers is a local car club. Whose goal is bringing together car lovers of all makes and models for some cruise ins and fellowship. We welcome cars of all years, makes and models.
Chamber News
New Cell Phone Charging Stations in Visitor Centers
Thank you to Duke Energy, who has donated two cell phone charging Stations to the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce. These Stations will be placed in the Visitors Centers in Apalachicola and St. George Island later this month. This free service will allow the public to have a secure place to charge their mobile devices. These lockers are also mobile so starting with the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on April 21st the Chamber of Commerce will have these at our tent for convenience of the attendees.
Last Chance to Advertise in the 2018-2019 Forgotten Coast Visitors Guide
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has been producing the Forgotten Coast Visitors Guide for over 10 years do not miss this great opportunity to advertise in this years version and if you are not already a member of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and would like to be included in this years Visitor Map and Guide call us today to join at 850-653-9419
.
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2018-19, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419
or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Member News
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
|
The March Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Because space is limited, reservations are recommended.
The sun will set at 7:58 p.m. and a "Blue" moon will rise at 8:20 p.m. on March 31. A Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. This is the second Blue Moon of the 2018. A "Double Blue Moon" last occurred in 1999.
After sunset, people without reservations are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
Kathleen Denis Workshop, Oil Painting, April 6-8, 2018
April 6 @ 8:00 am - April 8 @ 5:00 pm
With numerous challenges and decisions to make when painting, Kathleen generously and thoroughly teaches the essential elements to help you create a great painting. Through daily lectures, demos and personal hands on assistance you will learn how to make creative compositions with focal points and depth, value studies, color mixing and finishing touches. Class will be taught in the Studio using Oils. All levels are welcome.
Day One - Composition - learn to create balance with lines, shapes and value studies
Day Two - Color - learn how to mix colors, choose colors and apply colors
Day Three - Finishing Touches - learn how to make good edges, add details, and know when you are finished.
One woman show: Saturday, April 7, 5:30-7 pm.
Meet the artist. Wine reception open house at On the Waterfront Gallery, 117 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL, 32320
.
Weekend Warrior Workshop, Oil Painting, at WOW (Workshops On the Waterfront).
This weekend Apalachicola will experience their Annual Art Walk, during which the town is alive with visitors strolling through the artists, tents and galleries all over. Our class with Kathleen will be stationed at On the Waterfront Gallery which is also a Wine Station Stop allowing our students to be part of this special fun day. The day of instruction will end with an optional display of your work as well as a One Gal Show and reception for Kathleen. Thus in addition to your 3 varied and exceptional instruction both in the studio and on location all 3 days, you have the bonus of the Art Walk experience should you wish to be included. You should bring some extra studies and finished work in the event someone actually wishes to buy your piece.
Classes will begin on Friday
morning at 9 a.m.
with a studio orientation and demo by Kathleen , along with coffee and morning treats at 117 Market Street
, On the Waterfront Gallery, just a few yards thru the main blinking light in the center of our downtown Historic District. In the afternoon there will be painting and instruction each day. Saturday starts again at the Gallery but continues throughout the day with painting and instruction as well as participation in the Art Walk Event ending with our Wine Reception and show. Sunday
we will meet again at 9 at the Gallery but may enjoy a local location of the many waterfront scenes and a unique opportunity of painting "Shotgun Houses" since this is a specialty of Kathleen's with her many similar and colorful Conch Houses from the Florida Keys and Islamorada where she has her studio and home. This Weekend Warrior Workshop is extra special with a discount for our AAA members as a bonus as well. Three days of painting and superb talented instruction, Art Walk, Wine Reception Party, Shotguns, Studio, Plein Air all waiting for you.
$375 includes all activities. Artists of Apalachicola Association (AAA) members get a 20% discount, to $300 (must call for discount).
Don't miss this art workshop in Apalachicola, FL (Franklin County).
To sign up, tickets available at https://squareup.com/store/on-the-waterfront-gallery
or call 850-653-9699
to register.
More info at: http://onthewaterfrontgallery.com/kathleen-denis-workshop-oil-painting-april-6-8-2018/
Kathleen's website page: https://kathleendenis.com/workshop/17441/from-concept-to-completion
Supply List and General Workshop Info: https://kathleendenis.com/workshop/13757/supply-list-and-general-workshop-info
Kathleen's paintings will be on display and available to purchase.
Kathleen Denis-Waiting For You
Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
Saturday, April 7th
Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from11:00-6:00 pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1:00 - 4:00pm . Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines Call (850) 653-9419 or email execdirector@apalachicolabay.org for more information.
PEARLS Launch Party
Sounds of Summer Concert Series - Ft. Rebecca Turk
April 7 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday, April 7
Center for History, Culture and Art
86 Water Street
5 - 7 p.m.
Mayor Van Johnson kicks off the festivities.
Free and open to all; wine & hors d'oeuvres.
April 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Live vocals and guitar by local performing artist Rebecca Turk.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND PAINT OUT
APRIL 8th-14th
15 talented, experienced Plein Air artists will be painting St. George from the SGI State Park to Bob Sikes Cut during this special week on the island in April. Make your plans to attend and watch as these painters capture the beauty of St. George Island or sign up to take a half day or a whole day workshop from one of these fine plein air artists. Four Meet and Greets the artists are planned around the island during this paint filled week. Relax with the artists at the end of a busy painting day, have a drink, listen to some music, and talk art! On the final afternoon, attend the reception to celebrate the closing of the paint out and see all of the works produced during the week. The paintings will be on exhibit and for sale at The St. George Island Clubhouse. Reservations will be required. more...
MEET AND GREETS begin a 4pm each day, appetizers are provided, cash bar.
Monday, April 9, THE BEACH PIT
Tuesday, April 10, SOMETIMES IT'S HOTTER
Wednesday, April 11th St. George Island Visitor Center (catered by St. George Island Cantina)
Thursday, April 12, PADDY'S RAW BAR
Friday, April 13, DOC MYERS
PLEIN AIR WORKSHOPS
Tuesday
, Full day class, $75, contact JOAN VIENOT for details and to sign up at www.joanvienot.com
Wednesday
, Full day class, $120, contact MANON SANDER for details and to sign up at ManonSander.com>home or at manondesigns@comcast.net
St. George Island Paint Out
PLEIN AIR PAINT-A-SHOTGUN WORKSHOP with Kate Knapp
April 10 @ 8:00 am - April 12 @ 5:00 pm
Tuesday, April 10 - Thursday, April 12
Three days of Free workshops in support of PEARLS and Save Our Shotguns. Don't miss this opportunity to paint and gain new insights with Kate. Pre-registration is required... stop by the Center for History, Culture and Art (HCA) at 86 Water Street to sign up, or call 855-272-5224
. Open to artists of any experience and any medium. Space available on first-come; first served basis.
"I have been studying painting seriously for over forty years. Provincetown Ma. was where I began painting full time at the Impressionist Cape School of Art with Henry Hensche. The world of color and light was opened to me at that point and continues to be at the heart of my work. Over the years I have become more interested in the Expressionist outlook and try to communicate through my work really how I feel about the subject I am painting. I try to paint from my heart, as it were, not so much from my head."
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, April 7th & 28th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Coastal Art Showcase
April 6 @ 11:00 am - April 28 @ 4:00 pm
The Carrabelle Artist Association (CAA) is pleased to present a group exhibition of new works at this spring's Coastal Art Showcase. The Coastal Art Showcase will also proudly display the work of award winning artist, Beth Appleton as the Guest Artist. This colorful and fascinating exhibition highlights the vibrant arts community in the Carrabelle and Forgotten Coast area. The showcase opens Friday, April 6
and will run for four weekends, with a "Meet the Artists Reception" on Friday, April 13 from 6-8 pm in the historic and unique art venue, Rio Carrabelle. Showcase gallery hours will be every Friday
and Saturday from 11 am - 4 pm
from April 6 through April 28
at Rio Carrabelle, 102 St. James Avenue (US Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL
.
New and original artwork by well known local artists are presented along with the work of new emerging artists. This exhibition will welcome over a dozen artists like Joe Kotzman, Vernia Moore, and Pat Moore. Works may include oils, pastels, watercolors, acrylics, photography, pottery and more. Many of these original works of art will be available for purchase. Visitors will be able to meet contributing artists and discuss the works on exhibit.
This season's guest artist, Beth Appleton, has "developed an art form uniquely her own. For over 25 years, Appleton's works have been shaped by life on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. New works emerge ever more complex in dimension and abstraction," declares David Harbaugh. "Bridging the gap between art and science, she is collaborating with microscopists, ecologists, marine biologists and astronomers. With all these new pursuits, one constant remains: her kinetic works are inspiring and magnetic. When this artist is fascinated by the micro life found in a drop of water, her art welcomes us inside her imagination. When mesmerized by the night sky, she carries us to a world we only thought we knew."
Appleton says "I spent most of my childhood right in the middle of what my family calls 'Old Florida'. Silver Springs was my playground; I practiced underwater ballet and dreamed one day I would become a Weekie Wachee mermaid. Today, while lost in art, I can still float in that memory."
The CAA is excited to host a "Meet the Artists Reception" in which the show's Guest Artist, Beth Appleton, as well as contributing artists will be on hand to discuss their artwork. The reception will be Friday, April 13 from 6-8 pm at Rio Carrabelle in lovely downtown Carrabelle. Guests will have a wonderful opportunity to experience and discuss art in a warm, approachable environment
Artist's Reception Kate Knapp: Light, Color, and Love What you Paint
April 12 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Artist's Reception
Kate Knapp: Light, Color, and Love What you Paint.Thursday, April 12, 5-6:30pm
See more of Kate's works at kateknappartist.com
.
Save Our Shotguns: A Symposium
April 14 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday, April 14 9am-5pm
Center for History, Culture and Art, 86 Water Street
Presentations on issues of zoning, heir property and community land trusts, followed by a panel discussion with community members, and Q&A on the future of the Hill. Schedule of specific times to be published soon.
The Shotgun Community of North Port St Joe
April 17 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday, April 17th 6pm-8pm
Hear the stories of North Port St Joe and its connection to Apalachicola
SPECIAL Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
April 19th 5:30-7:00pm
Come help celebrate Taylor's Building Supply's 50th Anniversary. The After Hours kicks off a weekend full of Events, Sales and Specials.
Estuary Class
April 20 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Do you know what an estuary is and why it is so vital to our economy and way of life? Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on Friday, April 20, 12:00-4:00pm to explore the estuary we depend on. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. We will see these habitats up close aboard the Reserve's research vessel the Henry Lee. The class is $25.00. Classes fill up fast! Please register in advance, tickets available onhttps://anerrestuaryclass.eventbrite.com/
.
Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show
April 21 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
We would like to invite you to the 20th Anniversary of the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on April 21st 2018 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as