Art, Fishing, History Top May Events Lineup along Forgotten Coast

Getaway to the Coast this Month with Spring Specials
St. George Island
Resort Vacation Rentals is featuring a 20% discount for a 7-night stay at participating homes this Spring. Click here to see all available homes.
Book using coupon code SPRING2018.Collins Vacation Rentals is offering several Amazing Spring Specials for your beach getaway to St. George Island. Click here for details.
Fickling & Company of Florida Vacation Rentals is offering several lodging specials including book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts. Click here for details.
Stay 6 consecutive nights at the Buccaneer Inn and get the 7th one free and a 15% discount for senior over 55 and/or military. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Area
Enjoy a Stay and Play Golf Vacation Package at the St. James Bay Golf Resort. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on their perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course. Click here for details.
Sandy Beach Property Management is offering a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Additional offerings include: Pirates Landing Condos and Sands of Carrabelle Townhomes: Mid-Week Special - Book two nights and get the third night free! Click for details.
The Carrabelle RV Resort currently offers two vacation packages.
Massage Package: Set aside time for yourself with our Massage Package. Let go of all your worries during your 90 minute massage, treat yourself to dinner at a delicious local restaurant, then retire to one of their rejuvenating accommodations.
Outdoor Adventure Package: Experience breathtaking hiking trails, beautiful scenery at the local Tate’s Hell State Park, an exciting kayaking trip, and dining at one of the favorite local restaurants. Click for details.
Apalachicola Best Western Apalach Inn in Apalachicola is offering guests that stay 2 nights get 20% discount on the 3rd night. Click here for details.
St. James Bay Golf Resort Ranked Among State's Top Golf Courses
St. James Bay Golf Course is honored to be chosen as part of the 2018 Florida Top Golf Courses, for another year in a row. St. James Bay's natural wildlife and award-winning design earned this golf course statewide recognition. In addition to great golf, St. James has also launched a series of music concerts, specialty dinners and fun community events. Learn more about St. James Bay Golf Resort here.
Plein Air Paint-Out May 4-13
More than 20 nationally acclaimed artists will gather on Florida's Forgotten Coast in early May to participate in the 13th annual Florida's Forgotten Coast Plein Air Invitational, May 4-13. Painters will set up their easels and pull out their brushes to document the landscape and culture of authentic "Old Florida" The 10 day event will include activities at venues stretching more than 100 miles across Franklin, Gulf and eastern Bay Counties. Click here for more info.
Painting Workshop May 4-6
The On The Waterfront Gallery in Apalachicola will host a Painting workshop on May 4-6. Enrich your artistic spirit, learn a new skill, or refine an existing ability by joining Suzanne Morris in a “Weekend Warrior” workshop as we explore the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Apalachicola, FL. This 3-day workshop will use field studies, photographs and sketches to develop a studio landscape painting. Topics covered will include subject choice, composition, values, color and light, linear and atmospheric perspective, edges and paint quality.
Turtle Season Begins May 1
May 1 marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County and Florida. The turtles will lay their eggs from May – September, with 50-150 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days, usually at night. One female may nest several times in a season. May also heralds the season when local volunteer turtlers begin walking the beach in order to find, mark and protect turtle nests and when homeowners and visitors are educated about measures they can take to help nesting sea turtles such as turning off lights and clearing the beach of gear. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. Want to learn more? The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will host weekly "turtle talks" beginning in June at the ANERR's Eastpoint Visitor Center each Wednesday from 2-3 pm to educate visitors about the nesting sea turtles.
Area Features Dozens of Artificial Reefs
Did you know there are more than 50 artificial reefs located offshore from the Franklin County shoreline? These fish hotels stretch from Alligator Point to Apalachicola and are responsible for providing valuable habitat for hundreds of fish species that migrate through the region. You can see the list of reef locations by clicking here.
In case you needed a reminder ... The Greater Amberjack season is open this month but closes again in June-July. Gag grouper is open until the end of June in Franklin state waters and the Gray triggerfish season is open all month but closes June 1.
Need a guided tour? Charter captains are booking trips now! For a list of Franklin County's fishing charter guides, click here.
Fishing Tourneys
Here are a few of the upcoming fishing tournaments scheduled throughout the county.
May 19 – 10th Annual Hook & Ladder Fishing Tournament
The 10th Annual Hook & Ladder Fishing Tournament will be hosted in Carrabelle at the Carrabelle Boat Club. The tournament will benefit local charitite snad is being hosted by the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters. Registration fees include a tournament shirt and dinner.
June 8-9 - The Tallahassee Builders Association 29th Annual Saltwater Fishing Tournament will be held at C-Quarters Marina. There will be cash prizes for In-Shore and Off-Shore Grand Slams and the largest fish of various species. Click Here for further information and registration.
June 9 – Annual Fisherman's Choice Youth Fishing Tournament. Kids 16 and under will fish for fresh and saltwater species. Each entry receives a t-shirt, and after the tournament, entrees are invited to attend a cookout at Fisherman's Choice in Eastpoint. Entry is free!
July 21 - C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
Kids from all over the South are invited to attend the 14th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament. Open to all kids 16 and younger. Registration is required on-site. Sponsored by Jimmie Crowder of C-Quarters Marina, FishFloridaTag.org and local businesses.
August 3-5 – 15th Annual Kingfish Shootout. This weekend event gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. All proceeds go to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Over $915,000 raised in the past 14 years.
Ladies Let's Go Fishing!
A free Womens' Fishing Clinic will be held at the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park on Saturday, June 9 from 9-5 pm. Hosted by the Florida Wildlife Commission, the day-long clinic will teach basic angling skills, safety, ethics and conservation stewardship in a fun laid-back atmosphere. Participants will learn knot tying, cast netting rod and reel rigging, fish and habitat identification and catch-and-release techniques. If conditions allow, women will practice their newly learned skills fishing from the shore. Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear. All participants must have a valid recreational fishing license. Registration is limited; click here for details.
Apalach Farmers Market May 12, 26This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
Enter to Win a Pet-Friendly Getaway!
Enter this month to win a pet-friendly getaway and come later this fall courtesy of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Enter to win a two night pet friendly mini vacation on St. George Island. The contest is open now until the end of May. A winner will be announced the first week of June. Click here to sign up and learn more.
Looking for great pet-friendly destinations for your next getaway? Your furry friends don’t have to be left out when you vacation in Franklin County. Pet-friendly vacations are easy here with plenty of lodging options that will allow you to bring your best friend along. Click here to learn more.
Getaway Winners Announced
Barbara Berkel from Del Rio, Tennessee is the winner of the Coastal Art Getaway Vacation Contest sponsored in April by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC). Ms. Berkel was randomly selected from among entrants to win a two night stay, meals and goodies! Earlier this Spring, Denise Buff from Forsyth, Georgia won the Girls Getaway Weekend. Congratulations ladies!
Apalach Home Tour May 4-5
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 4-5 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. An Evensong service at Trinity Episcopal Church will be held on Friday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m.This service provides the traditional opening for the home tour. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Rock By The Sea Concert May 9-13on St. George Island
Rock by the Sea (RBTS), a charity music festival, returns to St. George Island for its 12th Spring event for 4-nights of music. The first night on Wednesday May 9 is the Pre-Party and free to attend at Harry A’s on St. George Island. On Thursday, May 10 through Sunday, May 13 there will be music at Harry A's on St. George Island. On Friday May 11there will be a golf outing at St. James Bay Golf Club in Carrabelle.
The RBTS event usually sells out quickly so check their website for details. If you miss the May event, make plans to attend the second Rock By the Sea event - Rock By the Sea Lite - which will be held in September also on St. George Island.
Looking for More Music?There are a number of venues across the county that feature a variety of music. You can follow the individual venue schedules at floridasforgottencoast.com
Lighthouse ClimbMay 29
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb May 29 from 8:30-10pm.Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Spring. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place at the Visitor Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.May 16
- Reserve WednesdayJune 6, 13, 20, 27
- Summer Sea Turtle Talk
InConcert Hosts Final Concert of the Season May 6
Enjoy a plein air art and music show at this final InConcert performance of the season. Held outdoors (weather permitting) at the Lafayette Park, the concert will feature the Franklin County Seahawks Band. Held in conjunction with the Plein Art event, art will be available for sale, as well as being able to observe artistic painting onsite, taking place under the majestic canopy oaks. Bring comfortable seating, picnic style refreshments and beverages to this family affair.