District names Beshears its inaugural 'Springs Champion'

HAVANA - State Representative Halsey Beshears was named the inaugural winner of the "Springs Champion" award on Thursday by the Governing Board of the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
The award will be presented annually to recognize individuals who make significant contributions toward the restoration and protection of the springs in northwest Florida.
"As we began the process of selecting a winner for this award, Rep. Beshears' name quickly rose to the top based on his tireless support for this Board's and Governor Scott's efforts to restore springs throughout northwest Florida," said George Roberts, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Northwest Florida Water Management District. "Thanks to his work with Governor Scott, the Florida Legislature, and DEP Secretary Valenstein, we have seen nearly $71 million committed to restoring and protecting northwest Florida's springs in the last five years."
Rep. Beshears' district includes Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, and Lafayette counties.
Among the highlights of springs projects in Rep. Beshears' district in 2017-2018 are:
"There are plenty of 'Springs Champions' who share my passion for the health and well-being of the springs in northwest Florida," Rep. Beshears said. "I appreciate the opportunity to work with springs champions such as Governor Scott, Secretary Valenstein, and the Governing Board and staff of the water management district."
Rep. Beshears was presented with a "Springs Champion" bowl with a permanent nameplate memorializing his selection as the 2018 winner. The bowl will remain on display at the Northwest Florida Water Management District's headquarters.
http://live.oysterradio.com/