Thursday, April 19, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: INDIAN CREEK DOCK REPLACEMENT
Location Id: 294482
Location Name: 97 NORTH BAY SHORE DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 294482-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SHOAF STORAGE
Location Id: 363603
Location Name: Shoaf Storage
County: Gulf
Application Number: 363603-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: TIMBER ISLAND DOCK REPLACEMENT
Location Id: 287756
Location Name: TIMBER ISLAND PUBLIC BOAT RAMP
County: Franklin
Application Number: 287756-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at