Franklin County High School Juniors rocked the SATs

Franklin County high school juniors beat the state and national average on the SAT this year.
On March 7th, Franklin County High School Juniors participated in the National SAT
School Day.
Forty-three students from Franklin County High School took the test.
The 43 juniors scored the highest average benchmark score of any other junior class in the state of Florida and in the nation.
The average score for local juniors was a 969.
For Florida as a whole it was a 964, and nationwide it was 955.
School administrators made the announcement on April 18th and congratulated all students for their hard work.
An official report is scheduled to be released from College Board later this month.
