Monday, April 16, 2018
Red tide was found in background concentrations in three water samples taken from Gulf County last week
Red tide was found in background concentrations in three water samples taken from Gulf County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, two of the positive samples were found at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, northeast of the St. Joseph Bay on April the 6th and the 9th.
The third positive sample was collected on April 6th at Oak Grove in the St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
In 2015 a persistent red tide bloom decimated the scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
Researchers are still working to restore the bay scallop population in Gulf County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/