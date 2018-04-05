Researchers anticipate that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than last year's season, but still very busy.
Forecasters with Accuweather are predicting a near normal to slightly above-normal year with between 12 to 15 tropical storms.
Last year we had 17 tropical storms.
Of those storms, 6 to 8 are forecast to become hurricanes and 3 to 5 are forecast to become major hurricanes.
Much like last year, sea surface temperatures are expected to remain warmer than normal across most of the basin and normal to above normal over the main developmental region, where more than 85 percent of all tropical storms form.
And conditions are ripe for early season development in the Gulf of Mexico due the warm water already in place .
While last year brought six impacts to the United States, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, this year is more likely to result in three or four.
The 2018 Atlantic season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
