An area state park volunteer has received some recognition for the thousands of hours he has donated to the state park system.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has recognized Robert Deyle at Wakulla Springs State Park as Adult Volunteer of the Year for Resource Management.
Deyle was recognized for serving hundreds of hours as a river boat guide, and for carrying the message of preservation and restoration to the public.
The recognition came during the statewide 2017 Volunteer Appreciation Awards which are held every April as part of National Volunteer Month.
Florida State parks have more than 80 Friends groups and more than 14,400 volunteers who contribute more than 1.2 millions hours of service annually to the Florida Park Service.
