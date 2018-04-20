Friday, April 20, 2018
The Laundry Project is returning to Apalachicola on April 28th.
This is the fourth year the program is being held in Franklin County – it is sponsored by the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties.
The Laundry Project is a way to help struggling families wash their clothes and linens.
For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.
As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.
Volunteers are needed for the event.
As a volunteer, you do NOT do laundry.
Volunteers are on hand to put the money in the washers and dryers and keep track of which machines are ready for another load – they also make sure everyone has soap and the other necessities.
If you would like to volunteer email Gloria at gloria@rafgc.com or call her at 850-653-3322.
People who would like to take part in the Laundry Project should be at Croom's Mini Mall on Avenue I in Apalachicola on April 28th at 10AM.
There is no limit to how many loads can be done but they will be accepted on a first come first served basis.
The Laundry project provides all of the detergent, bleach, fabric softener and dryer sheets.
