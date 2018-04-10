Two men rescued from capsized vessel off St. George Island

At approximately 7 p.m. watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification from Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity that two men were hanging onto the side of a capsized vessel.The Barbara Mabrity approached the vessel and recovered the two men from the water.
Both men had severe sunburn and swelling of the lower extremities.
Both men were medevaced for emergency medical treatment.
The men had been exposed to the elements for approximately 27 hours and were both wearing life jackets.
