Wakulla County Announces Proposed Plan for Lake Ellen Boat Ramp

Crawfordville, Florida – At the April 25, 2018 Special Meeting and Executive Session, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners voted to withdraw its request to construct a 14ft wide boat ramp at the end of Lake Ellen Drive, which is being challenged, and to instead make the area available for use as a primitive boat ramp. “Lake Ellen Drive has been open to the public for access to Lake Ellen since at least 1963 and will remain open as a public access site as a primitive boat ramp. It is anticipated that this primitive boat ramp will function similar to the N.T. Smith Boat Ramp on the Ochlockonee River,” said County Administrator David Edwards.
The proposed plan includes installing granular aggregate to stabilize the existing shoreline to create a primitive boat ramp and will include handicap parking, a port-a-let, trash bin, and picnic table.
In addition, the County will consider restrictions that will only allow vessels with a 25HP or less to launch from the ramp, jet skis will be prohibited from launching from the ramp, and the ramp will be closed to the public from dusk to dawn. These restrictions will have to be voted on by the Board by way of an Ordinance at a public hearing. Staff plans on bringing the Ordinance to the Board for approval of the restrictions at an upcoming Board Meeting which will be advertised in The Wakulla News.
http://live.oysterradio.com/