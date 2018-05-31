41 of 55 Camping, Fishing and Fun Events in June along Forgotten Coast

|
Let's Camp at the Beach
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State ParkMany visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this 1,962 acre park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, a playground, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups. There are three camping areas within the park. Click here to learn more.
Camping Throughout the County
Whether it be primitive camping in the State or National Forest, beach camping or full service RV park lodging, Franklin County offers unsurpassed beauty and wildness vista not found elsewhere in the State.There are more than 40 camping areas and campgrounds in Franklin County ranging from luxury waterfront RV parks to primitive woods sites. Many feature boat launches and nearby hiking opportunities. Most of the wilderness camping areas are located within either the Tate’s Hell State Forest, the Apalachicola National Forest or the Florida State Park system. Click here for a link to all.
Slow Down and Look Up This Summer
St. George Island and many other coastal areas in Franklin County offer wonderful star gazing opportunities with the darkest skies for miles around. The Gulf of Mexico provides 180 degrees of no light pollution and the closest metropolitan areas are over 70 miles away. These conditions allow star gazers to see the Milky Way and some of the fainter constellations.
Ladies Let's Go Fishing
A free Womens' Fishing Clinic will be held at the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park on Saturday, June 9 from 9-5 pm. Hosted by the Florida Wildlife Commission, the day-long clinic will teach basic angling skills, safety, ethics and conservation stewardship in a fun laid-back atmosphere. Participants will learn knot tying, cast netting rod and reel rigging, fish and habitat identification and catch-and-release techniques. If conditions allow, women will practice their newly learned skills fishing from the shore. Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear. All participants must have a valid recreational fishing license. Registration is limited; click here for details.
Fish Free in June
You can fish free in state saltwater areas June 9-10. The State’s free fishing days in June for freshwater areas is June 2-3. Free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for parents who don’t yet have licenses to take youth fishing, or avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers (residents and non-residents).
Upcoming Fishing Tourneys
Here are a few of the upcoming fishing tournaments scheduled throughout the county.
June 8-9 - The Tallahassee Builders Association 29th Annual Saltwater Fishing Tournament will be held at C-Quarters Marina. There will be cash prizes for In-Shore and Off-Shore Grand Slams and the largest fish of various species.
June 9 – Annual Fisherman's Choice Youth Fishing Tournament.Kids 16 and under will fish for fresh and saltwater species. Each entry receives a t-shirt, and after the tournament, entrees are invited to attend a cookout at Fisherman's Choice in Eastpoint. Entry is free!
July 21 - C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
Kids from all over the South are invited to attend the 14th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament. Open to all kids 16 and younger. Registration is required on-site. Sponsored by Jimmie Crowder of C-Quarters Marina, FishFloridaTag.org and local businesses.
August 3-5 – 15th Annual Kingfish Shootout. This weekend event gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy themselves while advocating a wonderful cause that helps so many. All proceeds go to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Over $915,000 raised in the past 14 years.
Apalach Farmers Market June 9, 23This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm. Click here for details.
|
National Geographic Filmmaker Kevin McCarey in Apalachicola June 16
The Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art will host Cinematic Journeys, a presentation by National Geographic filmmaker Kevin McCarey on Saturday, June 16. McCarey, best known for his Emmy-award winning environmental work in films and books, will talk about his film career that has taken him from remote Pacific Islands to Africa’s Kalahari Desert. The 3 pmtalk will be followed by a discussion on writing the travel adventure memoir. McCarey will also be available afterwards from 5-6 pm to sign his most recent work Oceans Apart.
Local Libraries Host Summer Program
Visiting with children this month? The Franklin County Public Libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle are teaming up to host a unique variety of summer reading programs suited for all ages. All programs are free to the public.
The Eastpoint Library will host a Cuban Food History and Cooking Demonstration on Wednesday, June 13 at 1 pm. Marisella Veiga, author of We Carry Our Homes With Us – A Cuban American Memoir, will share her memoir and the history of some Cuban Recipes, complete with a cooking demonstration. The same presentation will be held at the Carrabelle Library on June 15.
A Japanese Drumming Demonstration will be held at the Eastpoint Library at 2pm Thursday, June 14 and again at the Carrabelle Library at 4 pm the same day.
Magician Michael Crosniak will perform a magic show at the Eastpoint Library at June 21 at 2 pm and again at the Carrabelle Library at 4 pm.
Herbalist Denise Williams will host a discussion and demonstration concerning Poultices at the Eastpoint Library on Wedneday, June 27 at 1 pm.
Click here for details. The same Herbs & the Healthy Lifestylediscussion will also be held at the Carrabelle Library on Friday, June 29 at 1 pm.
Puppeteer Will Keating will present a childrens' puppet show "Wizzle's New Beat" at the Eastpoint Library on Thursday, June 28 at 1 pm
and again at the Carrabelle Library at 4 pm.
|
Art Gallery
Events
Two area art galleries will host events this month. The Gallery at High Cotton in Apalachicola will present an exhibition of art by Jenny Odom and Beth Appleton. An opening reception of the art will be held June 1 from 5-7 pm at the Gallery located at 230 Water Street. The Sea Oats Gallery on St. George Island will host a Silk Scarf painting class on June 5 from 8-5pm. Noted artist Joyce Estes will instruct the class demonstrating a variety of silk painting techniques to create lovely silk scarves. No experience necessary. Sea Oats Gallery, 128 E. Pine avenue, St. George Island.
|
Independence Day Festivities Planned
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community is planning Independence Day festivities beginning on Monday, July 2 through Wednesday, July 4.
Carrabelle - July 2
Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Monday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront.
Apalachicola - July 3
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Main Street group presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration on Tuesday, July 3 featuring an all-American cook-out in the park, parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, music and fireworks.
St. George Island - July 4
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4thcelebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill about dark-thirty.
Lighthouse ClimbJune 27
The St. George Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Climb June 27 from 8:00-9:30pm.
Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
SGI Mullet TossJune 9
The St. George Island Mullet Toss will take place Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m till 5 p.m on the beach in front of Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe on St. George Island. This annual event is sponsored by The Blue Parrot for the benefit of the Apalachicola bay Charter School. For a nominal entry fee you get a unique Mullet Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullet to throw. Visitors and Locals compete for prizes and bragging rights. There are prizes for the longest throws in the men’s, women’s and kids divisions.
Parrothead Club Hosts Fundraiser June 23
The Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club will host the 2nd annual “The Longest Day” fundraiser to raise funds and awareness for The Alzheimer’s Association. The day-long event will be held at the Doc Myers’ restaurant on St. George Island and will feature a 5k run, water slide, face painting, dunk tank, cornhole tournament, giveaways, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. At 5 pm, the event will culminate in a “5 O’Clock Somewhere” party with Jimmy Buffett cover artist, Bwana Ray.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Spring. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place at the Visitor Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.June 6, 13, 20, 27
- Summer Sea Turtle Talk
Marine Lab Hosts St. Teresa LectureJune 7
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host a presentation on June 7about the History of St. Teresa. Ed Moore, an area native whose family dates back to the founding of St. Teresa, will utilize maps, letters, newspaper articles, photographs, local histories, deeds and other legal documents to trace the origin and development of this community located in eastern Franklin County. The June 7 lecture will be hosted at the FSU Coastal & Marine Lab from 7-8 pm.The lecture is part of the Conservation Lecture Series, Enhancing Global Coastal Literacy in Florida.
Forgotten Coast Music Scene Heats Up
Several area venues feature live music with up and coming artists. Here’s what we know for June.
June 6, 13, 20, 27. The Bowery Station – Open Mic. 6-8 pm. This weekly event has been a mainstay in local entertainment for years, and has fostered the development of numerous performers as they gain their confidence and stage presence. All levels of talent are welcomed and appreciated. Bowery Station, 17 Avenue F, Apalachicola.
June 20. Hobson Fulmer at Cat Pointe Music.Hobson Fulmer returns to Cat Pointe Music for an evening of acoustic music, stories and a good time. Known region-wide as the voice of the popular rock group Southern Flood, here is an opportunity to hear this talented performer in a more intimate setting with a repertoire that's multi-faceted and personal. Cat Pointe Music, 29 Island Drive, Eastpoint.
Riverkeepers Host 4th Saturday Paddle June 23
Join the Apalachicola Riverkeepers on their monthly Fourth Saturday Paddle to explore area rivers. The June 23 paddle excursion will be to the Chipola River. The meet-up will be at 9 am. Contact outreach@apalachicolariverkeeper.orgto learn more.