Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: BAYSHORE DRIVE SIDEWALK IMPROV
Location Id: FLR10RV15
Location Name: Bayshore Drive Sidewalk Improvements
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR10RV15-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: SOPCHOPPY DOLLAR GENERAL
Location Id: FLR10RV12
Location Name: Sopchoppy Dollar General
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLR10RV12-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 36 MARDI GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
Location Id: 363908
Location Name: 36 MARDI GRAS WAY [BOAT LIFT]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 363908-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


