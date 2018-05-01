Florida State Parks monthly e-newsletter - Florida State Parks Celebrates Its First Trail Town

|
Earth Day Success
Each year, Earth Day is celebrated by millions of Americans. It brings people together with one common goal: to take care of the planet. Florida State Parks share this mission around the calendar, and Earth Day was no exception. Around the state, 34 different parks hosted 55 Earth Day themed events, ranging from ranger led informational hikes, to volunteer beach cleanups. In addition to these events, over 20 official state park concessionaires pledged to "Skip the Straw" and now either do not carry plastic straws, or only offer them by request. Koreshan and Estero Bay Preserve State Parks had 58 participants at their Global Youth Services Day, where volunteers helped remove exotic bamboo, plant trees, and clean up the Estero River. Topsail Hill Preserve, Bill Baggs Cape Florida, and San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Parks collectively brought hundreds of volunteers out to clean up trash from beaches, trails and other park ecosystems.
UCF Students Coastline Restoration
A group of UCF students were recently at Tomoka State Park in Volusia County, where they assisted their professor Dr. Melinda Donnelly, as well as Marine Discovery Center Biologist Chad Truxall, on a coastal restoration project. The shoreline in areas of the park has been highly eroded, especially in areas with historic shell midden, or historic dumping mounds, left by Timucuan Indians around the 1600s. These circumstances made coastal restoration efforts in the area particularly important. An event was organized by several UCF undergraduate students, and had more than 90 volunteers total. The volunteers assembled and placed oyster bags, then helped grow and plant needed coastal plants, like mangroves. After a few hours, the students and volunteers had stabilized about 200 feet of shoreline. Suzanne Connor, a graduate student who works with Dr. Donnelly at UCF, was at the event and said “It reflects how many people it takes to make these events successful, and how many people care about Tomoka.”
Virtual Field Trips at MacArthur Beach
Years ago, John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in Palm Beach County, with the help of their Citizen Support Organization (CSO) Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park and the Palm Beach County School District, created the MacBeach Explorations Program. This program is grant funded by the Robert and Mary Pew Public Education Fund, and allows students and teachers an enhanced field trip experience. One aspect of this experience are virtual field trips, which bring the incredible sights of the park’s subtropical coastal habitat into the classroom. Classrooms are also able to videoconference live with park staff, giving students the ability to ask and receive questions from park services specialists, rangers and volunteers. The programs are then recorded and shared with educators, making it possible to show their students anytime. Reaching about 10,000 students every year, the virtual field trip program has provided natural resource education throughout the state.
Wildfire Awareness Week
This year’s Wildfire Awareness Week took place between April 8 and 14, and marked the 20th anniversary of Florida’s worst wildfire season in 1998. That year approximately half a million acres of land were burned, and more than 300 homes and structures destroyed. Florida State Parks is committed to meticulous burn prevention planning and techniques that have help minimize the damage caused by wildfires. Prescribed Fire is the most practical way to help prevent combustible fuels from accumulating and becoming a threat to an entire ecosystem. Thanks to detailed burn plans and schedules, partnerships with local governments and other agencies, and excellent communication with surrounding communities, Florida State Parks is working hard to help eliminate the threats of wildfires.
Find An Adventure at a Florida State Park!
|Music in the Park: Summer Concert Serier with The Grapes of Roth
May 12
Join us at Anastasia State Park in Flagler County as we host The Grapes of Roth, an energetic classic rock trio. Come enjoy an evening of food, dancing, and music!
Life as the St. Andrews Hermit
May 16
Join volunteer Judith Scott at St. Andrews State Park in Bay County as we take a trip back in time to uncover the mystery of "Teddy the Hermit," a shipwrecked Norwegian sailor who called the area home for years.
66th Annual Florida Folk Festival
May 25
With the best of Florida’s music, arts and culture there is something for everyone. You’re sure to hear plenty of wonderful music, enjoy tasty food, do a little shopping and pay tribute to Florida’s land, people and diverse cultural heritage
Congratulations to Honeymoon Island State Park for welcoming their 1 millionth visitor of the year!
