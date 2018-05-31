Florida's State Wildlife Grants Cycle Notice

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Dear Conservation Partners,
Florida’s Wildlife Legacy Initiative is pleased to invite you to submit applications for Florida’s State Wildlife Grants Program. Applications are due by 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time July 13, 2018. Applications should be prepared in accordance with Florida’s State Wildlife Grants Program Guidelines and instructions in this document. Applicants will be notified about selected projects by February 1, 2019. Selected projects will start no earlier than July 1, 2019.
Florida’s Wildlife Legacy Initiative has identified the relevance, need, and objectives of the following project and is seeking applications. Applicants are requested to develop the best approach to achieve the objectives of the project. Additional detail about the project is available below.
- Project: Estuarine Habitat Enhancement ($190,000 available. See below for details.)
This project is being developed to address the Marine & Estuarine Enhancement Implementation Goal of Florida’s Wildlife Legacy Initiative. Applicants are asked to submit project proposals that detail the approach best suited to meet the stated objective.
To be considered, please follow the application process detailed in the attached announcement.
Should you have any questions regarding the grant cycle or application requirements, please contactAndrea Alden, the State Wildlife Grants Coordinator, at Andrea.Alden@MyFWC.com or Robyn McDole, the Assistant State Wildlife Grants Coordinator, at Robyn.McDole@MyFWC.com.
