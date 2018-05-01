Franklin County calls for removal of Weems Hospital CEO

Franklin County commissioners are calling for a new CEO for Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola.
The board on Tuesday voted to demand that Tallahassee Memorial Hospital remove current CEO Mike Cooper from the job and have his replacement in place within 30 days.
Mister Cooper has overseen the hospital since 2014.
TMH manages the local hospital, and technically Mister Cooper works for them.
The board said they are not happy with Mister Cooper's work – commissioner Cheryl Sanders said “Cooper has been walking a thin rope for a long time.”
The board said they were concerned that Mister Cooper has delegated some of his responsibilities to other staff at the hospital and has not worked as closely with the county coordinator as they would like.
The county will end up paying about 75 thousand dollars in severance – which is 6 months salary.
This is not the first time the county has voiced its displeasure with the CEO.
Last November the gave a vote of no confidence for Mr. Cooper.
The commission also said they want the new CEO to be an interim CEO – the county is in the process of looking for new management for the hospital and said they do not want to have to pay severance for the next person in the job as they may also not be there very long.
