Franklin County Emergency Management Invest 90L Advisory

05/24/18
Invest 90L will move into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night, reaching the Gulf Coast by Sunday night. There is a high chance (90%) that the storm in the western Caribbean will develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days.
Impacts will be felt in Franklin County beginning on Saturday night. Franklin County is expected to receive at least 5-7 inches of rainfall, most of which will occur Saturday night.
Slow movement near and after landfall will result in heavy rain and potential for flash flooding. Water over flood prone coastal roads and minor coastal erosion are anticipated. Greatest surge to arrive Sunday morning and afternoon.
The following are the HIGH Tides for Franklin County:
|
Location
|
Date
|
Time
|
Height Ft
|
Time
|
Height Ft
|
Bald Point
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:36 AM
1:37 AM
2:26 AM
|
2.5
2.5
2.6
|
12:51 PM
1:28 PM
2:02 PM
|
3.0
3.1
3.2
|
Alligator Point
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:56 AM
1:45 AM
|
2.2
2.3
|
12:10 PM
12:47 PM
1:21 PM
|
2.6
2.8
2.9
|
Carrabelle
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:39 AM
2:06 AM
3:13 AM
|
1.9
1.9
2.1
|
12:12 PM
12:35 PM
12:57 PM
|
2.4
2.4
2.6
|
Turkey Point
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:48 AM
1:37 AM
|
2.3
2.4
|
12:02 PM
12:39 PM
1:13 PM
|
2.7
2.9
3.0
|
Dog Island
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:11 AM
1:38 AM
2:45 AM
|
2.1
2.1
2.2
|
11:44 AM
12:07 PM
12:29 PM
|
2.6
2.6
2.8
|
St. George Island
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
12:02 AM
1:29 AM
2:36 AM
|
1.4
1.4
1.5
|
11:35 AM
11:58 AM
12:20 PM
|
1.7
1.7
1.8
|
Cat Point
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
1:24 AM
2:51 AM
3:58 AM
|
1.3
1.3
1.4
|
12:57 PM
1:20 PM
1:42 PM
|
1.6
1.6
1.7
|
Apalachicola
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
2:04 AM
3:31 AM
4:38 AM
|
1.2
1.2
1.3
|
1:37 PM
2:00 PM
2:22 PM
|
1.5
1.5
1.6
|
West Pass
|
05/25/18
05/26/18
05/27/18
|
1:37 AM
3:04 AM
4:11 AM
|
1.0
1.0
1.1
|
1:10 PM
1:33 PM
1:55 PM
|
1.3
1.3
1.4
We are asking that all citizens who live along the coastline or are prone to surge or flooding to take precautionary measures. This includes but is not limited to:
- Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.
- Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.
- Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.
- Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Areas. If you see Flood Waters…..REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND AND DO NOT DROWN.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days. Please Use Caution!
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:
- Visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
- Sign up for Alert Franklin.
- Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates
- Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977
http://live.oysterradio.com/