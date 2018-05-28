Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

BERNIE. Many of you may have heard about the puppy that was brought to us with severe burns down his back from hot oil or grease. Bernie has undergone weeks of treatment and is now healed and ready for adoption. He has had a very rough start and we want to see him enjoy life again with a loving family who will help him forget the pain he has gone through. He is 4 months old, social and playful. If you have it in your heart to adopt this sweet boy, please call 850-670-8417.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
