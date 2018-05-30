FSU Marine Lab gains 4 acres of St. Joe property

The Florida State University Marine Lab at St. Teresa just grew by nearly 4 acres.
Last week the Franklin County Commission approved the land use change and rezoning for 3.9 acres of what was once commercial property at the Summercamp Development to public facilities which will now be used by the marine lab.
The property adjoins the marine lab to the west.
County Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said the tract was part of the commercial district of Summercamp which they were unable to develop and she likes the idea of the commercial property going to public facilities.
The FSU Marine Lab has been on the site since 1966, it focuses on research, education, and outreach for the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.
