For Immediate Release
May 10, 2018
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Seeks New Deputy Director
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is currently accepting applications for the position of Deputy Director.
The Deputy Director serves as a member of the Council's leadership team and assists the Executive Director in the operation of the Council office through recommendations regarding policies, procedures, personnel actions, equipment, fiscal responsibilities, and other administrative activities and functions.
The Deputy is primarily responsible for coordinating and supporting technical staff in the development of fishery management plans and amendments, establishing priorities and managing workloads, coordinating with assigned staff from the National Marine Fisheries Service and timely review of Council actions by the various scientific committees and advisory panels.
Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through 5:00 pm EST, Friday, June 15, 2018.
How to apply: Send a cover letter, a resume or curriculum vitae, a minimum of three references, and two examples of technical writing skills to:
By regular mail send to: By email send to:
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council