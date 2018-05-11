Hurricane season is nearly here - get prepared

The 2018 Hurricane season officially begins on June the 1st, so if you haven't started preparing for a major storm yet, this is the time to do so.
You should have an evacuation route already planned, and if you have pets you should also have plans for what you are going to do with them since many Hurricane shelters don’t accept pets.
It is also helpful to set up a meeting point in case you are separated from family during an evacuation.
This is also a good time to put together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done so.
Make sure your kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
You can get more information about surviving a hurricane on-line at haveahurricaneplan.com
And Remember, Oyster Radio is Franklin County's official emergency broadcast network, so in the case of a major storm this season, make sure to tune in to 100.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/