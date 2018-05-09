Lecture: Getting to the Bottom of Things

by Dr. Lena M. Schulze, PhD., Florida State University
In the last decade improvements on sampling the ocean have emphasized the upper ocean, while the ocean bottom is usually considered to be dangerous for autonomous instruments such as gliders and floats. Our new profiling platform called the 'Coastal Bottom Drifter' that
was designed for exactly that: to observe the bottom environment of the ocean, and to record various physical and biochemical parameters. It can be deployed for days or up to several month and will help to close a gab in our
understanding of coastal ocean dynamics that are so crucial to ecosystems, fisheries and the worlds climate.