Problem with air potato plants? There's a beetle for that!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to distribute air potato leaf beetles in Northwest Florida to help attack the invasive air potato plant.
Air potato is one of Florida’s most problematic invasive plants – the nonnative vine can grow up to 8 inches a day and up to 70 feet in length, crowding out or killing native vegetation.
It does have a natural enemy -The air potato leaf beetle.
The beetle is bright red, about the size of your little fingernail, and has a big appetite only for the air potato plant – it will not feed on other plants.
The beetles chew through air potato leaves, leaving them riddled with holes.
If you have air potato plants on your property, you will have two opportunities to get the beetles in our area.
On Friday, May 18th you can go to FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research in Tallahassee from 9 till noon or on Wednesday, May the 6th you can go to the Bay County Extension Office from 9 til noon.
You should bring a sample of air potato vine from your yard or land, so its identification can be verified by biologists.
You will then receive a container of ten to 100 air potato leaf beetles to take home and release on your property.
You should pre-register for the events.
The address to pre-register can be found on this story at oysterradio.com or on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
