Pulitzer prize winning author Jack E. Davis to speak at ANERR on May 21st

We are so fortunate to get Pulitzer prize winning author Jack E. Davis to speak May 21st. He will sign books at 5:00pm, speak at 6:00 pm and sign more books after the talk. We are hoping you would help spread the word! The attached photo of Jack is by Lynn Weir.
Jack E. Davis will be at the ANERR Nature Center on May 21 at 6pm to give a talk about his latest book, The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea. Seating will be limited for the talk, so registration is required and available online at www.AuthorAtANERR.eventbrite.c
om. Davis was recently awarded a Pulitzer prize in History for this sweeping history from geological formation to the present of how the Gulf of Mexico converged with human life around it. Davis will be available for book-signing before and after the talk.
Jack E. Davis has also written the award-winning "An Everglades Providence: Marjory Stoneman Douglas and the American Environmental Century," a dual biography of the America's premier wetlands and the woman who led a movement to save it.
Davis, who writes mainly for an intellectually curious audience rather than an academic one, has been teaching history at the university level for more than two decades. In 2002-2003, he taught on a Fulbright award at the University of Jordan in Amman. He is now a professor of environmental history and sustainability studies at the University of Florida.
