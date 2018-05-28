The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Highlights Summer BreakSpot Program

Last summer, more than 4,600 sites helped serve more than 15 million meals to Florida children. The number of Summer BreakSpot meals served during the summer has increased by 52 percent since the department assumed responsibility of school nutrition programs, including Summer BreakSpot, in 2012.
There are several ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site:
Dial 2-1-1.
Text “FoodFL” to 877-877.
Visit SummerBreakSpot.org.
Summer BreakSpot sites include open sites and camps (residential and non-residential). Open sites are sites where meals are available to all children in the area on a first-come, first-served basis.
To receive free meals at camps, children may need to meet income eligibility guidelines. Foster children who are members of households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families are automatically eligible to receive free meals at eligible sites. Children not currently receiving benefits must meet the income eligibility guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch program. Income eligibility guidelines for School Year 2017 - 2018 are available at fns.usda.gov/school-meals/fr-041017.
Summer BreakSpot is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded program operated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). For more information, please visit SummerBreakSpot.org.
