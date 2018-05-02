Wednesday, May 2, 2018
The Florida Forest Service Reports of High Southern Pine Beetle Activity in Calhoun County
CALHOUN CO The Florida Forest Service conducts a yearly southern pine beetle (SPB) survey of the entire state, which aims to predict upcoming outbreaks. The southern pine beetle is the southeasts most damaging insect species associated with southern yellow pine. While loblolly pine is the most susceptible species to damage from this beetle, they can also infest and kill Slash Pine and Longleaf Pine.
Most of the panhandle has been lucky to escape serious beetle kills in the past and traps have typically yielded little evidence of high beetle activity. However, this year traps distributed throughout Calhoun County have shown very high levels of SPB activity, far more than any other county in the panhandle.
Because of the importance of pine timber to our local economy the Florida Forest Service takes this threat very seriously. We will begin aerial reconnaissance of pine forests in the county starting in May, looking for groups of dead or dying trees that could be caused by SPB infestation. This is done so landowners can take immediate action to prevent further damage to their timber. If you notice groups of dead or dying pine timber on your property, please call Philip Garrett, Calhoun County Senior Forester at (850) 628-6755 or for more information visit the SPB link on the Florida Forest Service website.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more atFloridaForestService.com.
