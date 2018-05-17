The new interim CEO for Weems Memorial Hospital will start work on Monday

The new interim CEO for Weems Memorial Hospital will start work next week.
Mr. HD Cannington will begin work as the interim CEO on May 21st.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said Mr. Cannington has extensive background in Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Hospitals.
He has over 30 years experience working with rural hospital and most recently worked at the Pineville community Hospital in Pineville, Kentucky.
During a meeting with the new interim CEO on Tuesday, County Commission chairman smokey Parrish said the county has “high expectations” for him.
Mr. Cannington said the county should have high expectation for him, for the hospital and for health care in the community and that's what he is here to help with.
He added that he looks forward to working with the county, community leaders and health care providers so that he can see what needs to be done and start working on it.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said Cannington comes to Franklin County well qualified and well recommended.
Mr. Cannington replaces Mike Cooper, who is leaving the position after over 4 years in the job.
