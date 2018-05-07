This week is Arson Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the dangers wildfires pose year-round in the sunshine state.
Since the beginning of 2018, arsonists have started nearly 236 wildfires in Florida that have burned more than 4,620 acres.
The willful, malicious or intentional burning of forest, grass or woodlands not owned by the person burning is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison or both.
To report suspicious wildfire activity, contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Association at 1-800-342-5869 or your local Florida Forest Service field unit.
Callers can remain anonymous, and information that leads to the apprehension of an arsonist could result in a reward of up to $5,000.
