Wakulla County Historical Society to host program on Rehwinkel Family in Wakulla County

Our program on Thursday, May 3, 6:30 p.m., at the Wakulla County Public Library will feature Mark Hudson who will share about the Rehwinkel family and how they came to America from Germany and eventually settled in Wakulla County. If you missed our WCHS program in November, this is an opportunity for you to hear the stories that Mark will tell about the Rehwinkel family and the many families they connect to in Wakulla County. If you were in attendance at our November program, please join us again and you may even learn something new that was not mentioned before.
Mark Hudson is a 4th generation Wakulla Countian on his mother, Miriam Rehwinkel Hudson's side. Mark has extensive extended family in Wakulla County, including the Alligoods, Boatwrights, Greens, Boyettes, Rakers, Duggars, Towles, Allens, Moodys, and McCallisters.
On May 3, Mark will be telling us about his great-great-grandfather, Henry Charles Rehwinkel, Sr. (1837-1929), who immigrated from Hanover, Germany in 1856 to New York, where he worked as a gardener. He decided to move south, stopping for a while in Savannah and Columbus, Georgia. He finally made it to Wakulla County after the War Between the States and Mark will tell you the rest of the story.
His great-grandfather, Henry Charles Rehwinkel, Jr. (1876-1969) was a census enumerator on the 1920, 1930 and 1940 records in Wakulla County. Many of us remember Mark's grandparents, Roy and Florence Moody Rehwinkel. They had a mercantile and feed store in Crawfordville, right on the corner of Crawfordville Highway and Arran Road. His parents were Bert and Miriam Rehwinkel Hudson. Bert Hudson was considered an authority on raising and managing livestock and he authored a textbook on cattle diseases in the early 60's. His father's brother was Jewell Hudson, a lawyer in Wakulla County for many years. Jewell donated the land for Hudson and Azalea parks.
Please make plans to join us on May 3rd for the story of a true Wakulla County family.
