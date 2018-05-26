Wakulla County to Honor American Servicemen and Servicewomen at the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Crawfordville, Florida – On Monday, May 28, 2018, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will observe Memorial Day at an opening ceremony at 10:00a.m. on the grounds of the Wakulla County Courthouse. This Memorial is dedicated to the lasting memory and sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives in our Country’s defense.
This year’s ceremony includes Keynote Speaker Captain Bradley Martin, Wakulla High School NJROTC Commander. The ceremony will also include Landon Owens who will honor the Country with the singing of the National Anthem, and the VFW Post #4538 will perform the laying of the wreath, and raising and lowering the flag to half-staff. “Let us not forget the ultimate toll paid in blood by our fallen to secure the blessings of liberty and the continuation of our way of life. It is with honor and dignity we pay tribute to the co-authors of our nation’s history and military legacy,” said Harold Ross, Veteran’s Services Officer. Please join us on May 28, 2018 to support our veterans and their families for their sacrifices.
http://live.oysterradio.com/