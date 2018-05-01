Wakulla County will share in nearly 19 million dollars in grants to provide career and technical training to younger students.The funding is part of nearly one and half billion dollars that will be distributed over the next 12 years through a group called Triumph Gulf Coast.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute funding to eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The grant approved on Friday will bring technical training elementary and middle schools ion Wakulla County that will mesh with advanced training at the high school level.
It’s expected to result in more than 400 students earning national industry certifications in information technology, HVAC and automotive maintenance in the first five years of the program.
Other grant recipients includes $10 million to the Port of Panama City for a major expansion of port capacity and one and a half million dollars for improving water and sewer infrastructure in Okaloosa County.
