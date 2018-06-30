Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce July Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, July 11th
Doc Myers' Island Pub & Sports Bar
36 West Pine Ave
Noon
This Luncheon Will Be Held The Second Wednesday of the Month Due to July 4th.
July Business After Hours
Thursday, July 19th
Centennial Bank
SGI Branch
August Chamber Business Luncheon
TBA
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
May 2004 1,234
May 2005 1,526
May 2006 1,535
May 2007 2,046
May 2008 2,437
May 2009 1,715
May 2010 2,389
May 2011 2,228
May 2012 2,226
May 2013 2,490
May 2014 1,883
May 2015 1,345
May 2016 1,058
May 2017 1,120
May 2018 1,130
May 2018 934
Users
Number of Sessions per User
Member News
Storms and Claims
Being prepared for severe weather events includes understanding that the aftermath of an event can be chaotic and frustrating. Likely you will not be the only one affected and priority will be given to those who have experienced the worst: loss of their primary home. You can begin clean up and salvaging what you can even before an adjustor arrives. Having before and after photos can be very important. Keep damaged "stuff" on property until the adjustor arrives and says you can dispose of them.
Make sure that your insurance agent has your most up to date contact phone numbers.
Companies actually prefer that you call in your claims directly to save time. Your company claim phone number is on your insurance declaration pages. Adjusters are contracted by the companies and assigned to areas. The adjuster does not know your policy specifics but will be the one who assesses your losses. They do not know what you will get paid. It is important that you be able to provide him or her with good information and that they provide you with their contact information. If you are not pleased with your adjuster, please let your agent know as soon as possible. Your relationship with the adjuster is important.
Storm victims are prime targets for scams. Be very, very cautious. Do not sign anything from a vendor who promises to get you repairs quickly and represent you. This is the biggest scam in Florida right now: Assignment of Benefits. Do not assume that you will have to "fight" for what you have paid for but do understand your policies. Have you paid for replacement cost or actual cash value? Have you omitted important coverage options to save a few bucks? Did you opt for a very high deductible? Your best resource is your licensed agent who can review your policies with you and make adjustments if you so choose. It may be too late to make changes or get insurance when a storm is threatening our area.
One thing is certain: Catastrophic events bring out the best and worst in individuals. Patience can wear thin when we experience a loss, we have no AC and it's 95 degrees outside. Be patient with yourself, your neighbors, the adjusters and your agents. Hurricane season can be stressful but being prepared can lessen the anxiety.
Carrabelle 4th of July fireworks
The City of Carrabelle will be having our annual 4th of Julyfireworks this year on Monday July 2nd. With Apalachicola's fireworks being on July 3rd and St. George Island on July 4th you have the opportunity to see all three shows. Make your reservations now to come visit us for these great events!
Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration
Don't miss Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration on July 3rd, just named one of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida! This fantastic event culminates in a stunning fireworks display over the Apalachicola River.
Enjoy live music from Southern Flood and the Bo Springs Band, great food, a parade organized by Franklin's Promise, free kids' art activities, a free ice cream social, and more. Rep. Halsey Beshears will be our speaker for the Veterans' Tribute.
This award-winning celebration will be held at Riverfront Park on Water Street in downtown Apalachicola from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Admission is free, but reserved seating is also available. For more details, visit july3fireworks.com
. Brought to you by Apalachicola Main Street.
4th of July Freedom Fest
July 4th @ 2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come celebrate our great countries spirit of freedom and independence. Watch the greatest fireworks display on the Island from the Blue Parrot decks. Have a delicious fresh seafood dinner while the sky lights up. Enjoy drinks from the Tiki Bar while the crowd oooohs and aaahs. Music and fun. Check out our Special Events page to learn about other great events at Blue Parrot!
St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge Anniversary
July 6th 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating our 50th Anniversary on July 6th with complimentary boat transportation leaving every half hour from 9am to 3pm from Indian Pass boat dock fro a short cruise to St. Vincent Island. The Refuge and Friends will host a summer picnic complete with a half-mile loop walking tour through lush tropical forest, continuing onto the white sugar sand beach for some serious shell searching, and finishing with a wander over dunes to view nesting and resting shore and water birds on the protected Point through a spotting scope. There will be abundant exhibits and activities for all along the way. Space is limited to 40 passengers each trip.
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon
Doc Myers' Island Pub and Sports Bar
July 11th Noon
Randall Closson Trio at Cat Pointe Music
July 11th @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm $10.00
The Randall Closson Trio brings an evening of world class Jazz to Cat Pointe Music. Heralded as one of the region's finest guitarists and saxophonists, Randall paints musical portraits and landscapes like a master painter.
Admission is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased online or at Cat Pointe Music. Seating is limited so get your tickets now!
Reserve Wednesday's
July 11th
,18th, 25th August 1st @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Upcoming Reserve Wednesday Talks: June, July and August Every Wednesday during the summer Sea Turtle Talks 2pm-3pm
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, July 14th & 28th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Black Bear Program
July 19 @ 7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host a Black Bear Presentation on Thursday, July 19 from 7-8 pm at their lab at Turkey Point. The program will feature a lecture by Don Hardeman, Jr., Black Bear Research Biologist, FWC Fish & Wildlife Research Institute. Attend and learn about current research investigating black bear behavior in the human-dominated landscape and the demography of the Apalachicola subpopulation of bears.
Chamber Business After Hours
Centennial Bank SGI Branch
July 19th 5:30pm-7:00pm
Seagrass Exploration
July 19 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
$25
Cool off this summer and learn about the important role seagrass plays in our environment and the creatures that thrive in this dynamic habitat. We will start at the St Joseph Buffer Preserve for a quick overview, then head out to Cape San Blas. Here you can immerse yourself in the vibrant seagrass ecosystem with a guided snorkeling tour of the crystal-clear seagrass beds in St. Joseph Bay. Find out what you can do at home and on vacation to help further seagrass conservation. This adult-level class covers the basics of life in a seagrass bed, as well as the intricate ties between organisms, and important conservation and protection efforts in our area. Registration is required and is $25 per person. Register at https://anerrseagrassclass.eventbrite.com
Participants are responsible for bringing their own snorkeling gear, water bottle, towel and change of clothes. For more information contact Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or by email Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us
.
C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
July 21st
Kids from all over the South are invited to attend the 14th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament. Open to all kids 16 and younger. Registration is required on-site. Sponsored by Jimmie Crowder of C-Quarters Marina, FishFl
oridaTag.org and local businesses.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
July 27th
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Field Trips
July 28th
Explore your river and basin with us! Our volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. We hike and kayak in the spring and fall. We kayak year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based.
Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Donations are always appreciated, as this is a volunteer-based program. Our skilled trip leaders truly enjoy introducing people to the river system. Loaner kayaks are also available.
Paddlers and hikers need to bring: water; snacks/lunch; sunscreen; and hat. Paddlers, please wear clothing that won't weigh you down if it gets wet. Synthetics like nylon blends are best. No jeans or boots.
Annual Crab Cake Cookoff
July 28th 6:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will host the 3rd annual Crab Cake Cookoff on Saturday, July 28 in downtown Carrabelle from 6 pm. Sample crab cake bites from local talented competitors and cast your vote for the greatest crab cake in Carrabelle. A fundraiser to benefit the Crooked River Lighthouse and the playground pirate ship "Carrabella".