Area 1662 of the Apalachicola Bay will be open for oyster harvesting on Wednesday.
Area 1662 is the conditionally approved summer south area.
That section of the bay was closed last week after heavy rains from subtropical storm Alberto drenched our area.
The Department of Agriculture says recent water samples show the waters meet the standards to be reopened for oyster harvesting.
RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:___6/5/18________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on Wednesday, June 6, 2018_for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1662 CA Summer South Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties
_____Franklin_______________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
